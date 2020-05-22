Ex-UVM Medical Center doctor now facing federal child porn charge

A former University of Vermont Medical Center emergency room doctor who was charged last month with setting up video cameras at the hospital is now facing a federal child pornography charge.

The complaint against Eike Blohm is sealed from public view, but a motion for detention filed by federal prosecutors says Blohm victimized a child by producing multiple videos depicting child pornography.

Last month he was charged in state court with voyeurism after he allegedly hid a camera in a staff bathroom at the hospital.

Blohm's attorney did not return an email seeking comment.

Federal court documents say Blohm has been fired by the hospital.

