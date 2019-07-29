Ex-Vermont VA doc claims firing was complaint retaliation

An ex-anesthesiologist at Vermont's Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital says she was fired from her job for saying another doctor allegedly bullied and harassed female employees.

The Boston Globe reports the VA says Dr. Jennifer Keller was fired last October from the White River Junction hospital after improperly leaving an operating room during two surgical procedures.

The VA denies the retaliation allegations.

Keller is one of four female employees who filed complaints against Dr. Fima Lenkovsky, the ex-chief of the hospital's anesthesiology department, including a reported assault against a nurse during a June 2018 operation.

The complaint was referred to the VA medical inspector after determining they contained a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing."

Lenkovsky was briefly suspended, but he returned to work before retiring in December. He could not be reached for comment.

