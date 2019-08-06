Ex-Vermont human services chief to hospital network

Vermont's former secretary of the Agency of Human Services is going to become a vice president at the University of Vermont Health Network.

The appointment of Al Gobeille as the executive vice president for operations at the University of Vermont Health Network was announced Tuesday.

Gobeille will begin his new role Sept. 1. The newly created role is designed to improve provided by its eight affiliated organizations.

The UVM Health Network is made up of eight affiliated hospitals and other care organizations in Vermont and northern New York

In addition to serving as human services secretary, Gobeille led the Green Mountain Care Board, which oversees health care in Vermont.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)