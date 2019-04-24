Ex-police chief settles with Springfield over firing

An attorney for the former police chief in Springfield says he has settled a lawsuit against the town over his firing.

Former Chief Douglas Johnston was fired on Feb. 4, and he sued the town for wrongful termination.

The Valley News reports that Johnston's attorney, Pietro Lynn, says the former chief will receive a $250,000 payout. Also, his termination was rescinded and he officially retired as of April 15.

Lynn says the two sides met in a mediation session on April 15 and reached an agreement. He says the Springfield Select Board voted to accept the deal on Monday night.

The 62-year-old Johnson said the settlement is "complete vindication of me." The town's attorney says Springfield did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

