Ex-prep school student accused of 1970s campus sex assaults

A Virginia man has been accused of sexually assaulting two children on the campus of St. Paul's School in New Hampshire in the 1970s while he was a student at the prep school and after he graduated.

The Concord Monitor reports that Benjamin Baker, 61, of Falls Church, Virginia, was arrested Monday and charged with being a fugitive after Concord police issued a warrant charging him with a dozen sex crimes.

Lt. Sean Ford said Baker graduated from St. Paul's in 1974, and the assaults occurred throughout the 1970s. He said Baker committed the crimes while a student and then would frequently come back to visit campus. A member of the victims' family worked for the school.

A court official in Virginia had no information about whether Baker has an attorney.

