Exclusive interview with Pete Buttigieg

Adam Sullivan: "Thank you very much for your time I appreciate you making time for me. You went from a relatively unknown mayor of South Bend, Indiana to arguably one of the top tier candidates vying for the democratic nomination for president pretty much overnight. I'm wondering what you attribute that to and what's it like being in that spotlight?"

Pete Buttigieg: "Well, I think there's a real appetite for a different kind of candidate who can speak to the values that have held us together as Democrats for some time, but with a different background in a different vocabulary. My background is that of local government being on the ground, running things the mayor at a moment when Americans want Washington to look more like our best run cities rather than the other way around. It's also coming from a region with more of these small and mid size cities that the Democratic Party has struggled to connect with and I think a lot of it is just that our values and our priorities have connected, whether we're talking about rural health care and mental health or whether we're talking about time making the economy actually work for more of us. This is a message that has really galvanized lot of Democratic voters and activists, but we've also got a long way to go so I'm not letting you go to my head. Of course, getting to this point has been extraordinary, but we're a long way from here to actually being at the top of the heap on election day."

Adam Sullivan: "Sure. And let's talk about the Democrats. President Trump is trying to define the future of the Democratic Party as far to the left and out of touch with average Americans. How do you define the future of the Party?"

Pete Buttigieg: "Well, the reality is, our Party's positions are more popular that the President's positions. The American people are with us on raising the minimum wage, with us on getting comprehensive and full immigration reform, with us on doing something real about gun safety, with us on every major issue. From choice to economic development, which is exactly why the President needs us to be talking about whatever crazy tweet he just sent out. I think the less we're talking about him, the more we can be talking about us and how we make life better. And as for how they describe us, they're going to use the same language to describe Democrats, no matter what we do. You know, if we do something Conservative, they'll call us Socialists, if we doing something Liberal, they'll call us Socialists. So, best to just move past that, make the case for good ideas and explain the difference they will make in the lives of voters."

Adam Sullivan: "Not to discredit your work as mayor, or your time in the military, but other candidates in the race, when it comes to Washington experience, have far more than you do, what's your pitch to a New Hampshire voter? Why should a New Hampshire voter put their trust in you?"

Pete Buttigieg: "Well I view it this way, I have the executive experience of guiding a city and knowing that as a mayor, you are close to the ground, you are working with constituents, you are also responsible for everything from incident management to economic development. You know, you could be a very senior United State Senator and have never managed more than a hundred people in your life and that's not a knock on people on Capitol Hill, but I do think people are less and less inclined to look at Capitol Hill as a place where things are getting done. I've got more executive experience than the President or the Vice President of the United States in government and I've got more military experience than anybody to walk into that office since George H. Bush. Certainly, a different kind of experience from the, maybe the Congressional Washington type that people are used to, but I think at a moment like this, that might not be a bad thing."

Adam Sullivan: "And finally Sir, one unique thing about yourself that we may not already know."

Pete Buttigieg: "Wow, I don't know. In those rare moments I'm not working or campaigning, I'm a musician, so I'm looking forward to hopefully finding some opportunities to get on a keyboard or a guitar while we're out and about."

Adam Sullivan: "What kind of music do you like?"

Pete Buttigieg: "You know, a little bit of everything. I've been playing jazz, Gershwin, and anything I can learn the chords to on the guitar."

Adam Sullivan: "Mayor, thank you for your time."