Exclusive look at the new Spirit of Ethan Allen engine upgrade

In a WCAX exclusive, we got a tour of the new and improved Spirit of Ethan Allen, the popular excursion boat.

It was a five-and-a-half month endeavor replacing gas-guzzling engines with new energy-efficient models.

The owner of the boat says the machines powering the third Spirit of Ethan Allen are now emitting 95 percent less pollution.

This comes after more than a quarter-million-dollars was given from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation's Diesel Emissions Reduction Program in October of last year.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd has been following the project's progress since January, as a crew worked diligently to meet a May deadline, and has that exclusive look coming up on the Channel 3 News. Tune in from 5-7 a.m. to see that tour.