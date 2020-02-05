Exhibit features women in Vermont's legislative history

A new exhibit in the Statehouse honors women in Vermont's legislative history.

It's a four-panel story beginning with the early 19th century women's suffrage advocate Clarina Howard Nichols, continuing with Vermont's early women legislators in the 1920s and ending with women exercising political power on an equal footing with their male colleagues.

Gov. Phil Scott, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Tim Ashe were on hand to mark the occasion Wednesday afternoon.