Exhibit highlights White Mountains resort hotels

A new exhibit will showcase the grand hotels that once were commonplace in the White Mountains.

The exhibit at the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University opened Friday, and a series of talks and events run through September 12. Featuring paintings, photographs, various artifacts as far back as the 1880s as well as stories of the people who visited and worked at these gracious establishments, the exhibit explores the origins and history of the hotels. Among the highlights will be landscape paintings from residents at several of the hotels including Edward Hill and Frank Shapleigh.

A special focus will be on the four surviving hotels: the Omni Mount Washington Resort, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club, and The Wentworth Hotel.

