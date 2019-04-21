Expanding a brand

The Woodstock Farmers' Market has been a familiar sight along Rt. 4 since 1992. Over that time period It's survived a fire and Hurricane Irene. About 65 percent of the inventory at the Woodstock Farmers' Market is Vermont made products.

Now, the Woodstock Farmers' Market is expanding. Not the building, the brand.

The Woodstock Farmers' Market recently purchased Pete's Greens Farm Market in Waterbury Center. Pete Johnson, owner of Pete's Greens, wanted to focus more on his farming and had been thinking about selling the location for a couple of years.

This new Woodstock Farmers' Market will have the same vibe as the flagship store, but it will tailor to the needs of the people in the Waterbury area.

"The way we kind of do things at the Farmers' Market is we kind of grow into the space and find out what the clientele wants," Brandon Little of the Woodstock Farmers' Market said. "I think it will be similar up there."

"This is my favorite little store in the state of Vermont. I stumbled upon here two or three years ago, decided I wanted to meet the people behind it, work with them and they're great folks and a really great store," Pete Johnson, former owner of Pete's Greens said. "It's not well known up north, but the north is going to start learning about it and they're going to do great things there."

The Waterbury location of the Woodstock Farmers Market is undergoing renovations and is set to open sometime in mid may.

