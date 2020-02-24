Expanding coronavirus crisis felt in our region

While there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in our region, the expanding global crisis is having multiple impacts in travel and other economic sectors.

With concerns over the coronavirus' spread to South Korea and Italy, many people are cancelling trips for work and vacation.

"We have seen relatively large tech companies put a kibosh on all international travel till it gets figured out," said Scott Milne with Milne Travel in Burlington.

School trips are also on hold. St. Michael's College, Norwich University and Champlain Valley Union High School are among those who've had to cancel or reschedule trips to Asian countries because of the virus. Schools like UVM and Castleton say that international students on campus from China faced no delays getting into the country and that they are monitoring the situation moving forward.

After hitting record numbers the last four years, Milne says the impact is a 7-figure loss in sales to start the year.

"We have not hit bottom yet. They hype it. It seems like it's worse, it sounds like it's worse than it really is when you listen to the news, but the big problem is we really don't know what it is yet," Milne said

As South Korea, Iran, and Italy have reported a large jump in new cases, concerns are rising about a possible global pandemic. Will hospitals in our region be ready if we begin to see cases of the virus here?

"We're in a very good position if we had the unfortunate case of somebody show up with that here," said Dawn Lebaron with UVM Medical Center. She says there has been no big change to operations at UVM's eight hospitals, but they have started asking patients about their recent travel history when going over symptoms. "We are calm and feeling prepared -- definitely concerned, not alarmed."

As for Milne, he says if you booked a trip and are concerned, talk to your booking agent. Meanwhile, he expects people will look to travel elsewhere -- and might find some deals. "I think we are going to see a lot of promotions over the next few weeks," he said.

Officials at Hazelett, a Colchester-based manufacturing company that does a lot of business in China, say they have cancelled trips to China and seen a slow down in overseas production.