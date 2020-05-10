Expanding on a popular children's event

In it's 35th year, Burlington's annual Kid's Day, is becoming a virtual kids week.

The free event is traditionally the kick-off to the events season for the Waterfront. Burlington's Park, Recreation, and Waterfront has put on the annual event for years, and this is the first time is going online only.

A virtual parade was held, featuring videos sent in by the community. There's a number of activities for families to participate in including a special Nature Scavenger hunt and a virtual talent show. Daily videos with art and science projects are posted everyday for families, all falling under the theme of sustainability.

City leaders say its important to continue the tradition even if families can't participate in person.

"People are looking for inspiration, they're looking for hope, they're looking for activities, different kinds of content. We knew we had the resources, staff and the ideas to be able to pull something together, we thought it was kind of a no brainer, said Emma Allen of Burlington, parks, Recreation and Waterfront.

The event is also a fundraiser for the cities for Recreation and Nutrition program, which offers free meals to any child 18 and under in Burlington. You can join the event, and submit your videos on the event Facebook page, and get more details on the cities website.

