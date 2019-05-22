Expensive resorts up the ante for international visitors

Around the world, some very sweet suites have just opened. Hotels are unveiling more and more lavish and unique rooms as they try to attract wealthy guests and more importantly, attention on social media.

The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is giving a whole new meaning to sleeping with the fishes. The Muraka suite is the first fully submerged underwater hotel room in the open ocean. There's also a bathroom 16-feet below the horizon where you can watch nature's show -- even from the toilet.

An elevator ride away, your butler awaits in the overwater section of the villa -- all for $50,000 a night.

The Maldives is becoming well known for its super suites, like a three bedroom ocean residence at the JOALI resort, with two pools and living rooms.

But on the longest jetty in the country even standard suites are anything but standard. All of the villas have private pools, ensuring plenty of space to watch the sunset.

The setting sun in the islands of Tahiti looks a little sweeter from the two-story presidential villas at Conrad Bora Bora Nui. Monte Carlo also has a new extra-special view of the sea from the Princess Grace and Prince Rainier the Third suites at Hotel de Paris. The hotel, next to a casino featured in two James Bond movies, was a favorite of the royal couple.

"They loved coming here on special occasions. Either with friends or with families," said the hotel's Ivan Artolli.

High rollers can also stay at the two story Empathy Resort designed by artist Damien Hirst at the Palms in Las Vegas, the most expensive in the world at $100,000 a night, with a two night minimum.

Melanie Lieberman is a travel editor with The Points Guy. "At the end of the day hotels know they're going to get a ton of free press from these suites, as well as Instagram influencers and the occasional person who can pay $100,000 a night," Lieberman said.

It seems hard to fathom what could top these rooms, but Lieberman says in the age of Instagram, expect the penthouse to get ever loftier.

