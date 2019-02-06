Expert analysis of the president's State of the Union address

President Donald Trump gave his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. The president focused on unity and called on Democrats and Republicans to come together to defend what he called "our dangerous southern border."

Our Darren Perron sat down with Middlebury Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson to get some analysis on the speech, the Democratic response and what it all means for the country going forward.

Reporter Darren Perron: Matt Dickinson, thank you for being here. A lot to talk about. The president hit on a number of topics. What was your impression?

Matt Dickinson: Well, he had multiple audiences he was trying to reach. One, he had to recognize the Democrats are now in control of the House. Nancy Pelosi, who was sitting right behind him during the speech. So part of the speech was to extend an olive branch to the Democrats and say let's work together. On the other hand, during the middle of a potential another shutdown, negotiations going on on the wall, so he lay down a marker. Saying this is what I want to accomplish, in order to come to the table and sign off on an agreement. And third, we are in the middle of a presidential election. So looking ahead to 2020, he's touting his record. He gave the speech, I thought, an uneven tone because of the multiple audiences he was trying to appeal to.

Darren Perron: Well, perhaps the biggest issue in the runup to the speech, as you mentioned, was border security. And the possibility of another government shutdown. Did the president say anything last night that will move the needle in ongoing bipartisan negotiations over funding?

Matt Dickinson: I don't think that he's changing any minds on either side on where he stood, but what was important was for him to reiterate where his stop dead bargaining point is. So he made it quite clear he's not coming to the table to sign anything that doesn't include some type of funding for border security. But there may be some flexibility about how much funding and how you define border security. And you lay down a marker.

Darren Perron: President Trump announced he will meet with North Korea's leader for a second summit later this month in Vietnam. He also said this:

President Trump: "If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea."

Matt Dickinson: The president has a habit of embellishing the impact of his presidency on outcomes. If you recall, when he took office, there was a lot of worries that he escalated tensions unnecessarily. I think a lot of people are probably pleased that conversations are going on. One of the things newsworthy in this State of the Union was the announcement that he's meeting with the North Korean dictator. So I think looking ahead, whether we would have been at war or not, it has at least been the case that he has opened up diplomatic negotiations. That's a step forward.

Darren Perron: In the address, the cameras cut away to Senator Bernie Sanders. As the president took a moment to talk about socialism... that America will never be a socialist country. Does that happen often, a president bring up socialism in the State of the Union?

Matt Dickinson: This is a relatively new development. In the sense that it reflects the movement of the Democratic Party left to embrace some of the issues that only Sanders was highlighting up until 2016. And now you have a raft of Democratic candidates with the issues that he has been talking about for three decades. So I think in that sense, it reflects the changing nature of the Democratic Party and it's also generational. Lots of younger people, when they think socialism, they don't think having grown up in the Cold War era, they don't think dictatorship and authoritarian governments, they think of social welfare programs to protect the most vulnerable in society.

Darren Perron: So you think there is some push in this country toward some sort of socialism?

Matt Dickinson: I think there is an acceptance of the term... among some politicians, including Bernie Sanders. That's a socialism that refers mostly to social welfare programs that a lot of us, if we got away from the connotation of socialism, would actually support.

Darren Perron: The Democratic response, the party chose former Georgia secretary of state and losing candidate for governor Stacey Abrams. This was the first party response ever given by an unelected figure. What do you think led them to Stacey Abrams?

Matt Dickinson: There are so many Democrats now throwing their hat in the ring that the party cannot appear to choose between them. So they have to pick someone who's not running. Stacey Abrams is not one of them obviously. Second, as a black woman, she represents a key component of the Democratic coalition. So she is in many ways a perfect person to speak for what the party has come to represent. And finally, she is a rising star. She performed very credibly in a state that has been historically red, Georgia, but it's now turning blue. Or at least turning in that direction. So in a lot of ways, she is a promise of the future or at least the Democrats hope she is.

Darren Perron: Can you contrast Abrams rebuttal to the president's address?

Matt Dickinson: Well again, it gets back to my earlier point about one of these audiences is the 2020 electorate, and both of them are sort of laying out different visions for what that election should be about and what would happen if we elect the Democratic candidate, whoever that might be, versus the president running on his record of what he's accomplished so far after two years.

Darren Perron: Matt Dickinson, thank you.