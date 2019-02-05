Expert analysis of the situation in Venezuela

Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is refusing an ultimatum from European countries to call for free elections. Maduro is clinging to power and drawing support from China and Russia. But at least 38 other countries, including the U.S., are supporting opposition leader Juan Guido.

The economy in Venezuela is so broken, almost half the population would go hungry without charity or food handouts. There is also a severe shortage of medicine and the people are taking to the streets in protest.

UVM Professor Caroline Beer is an expert on Latin American politics. She spoke with our Roger Garrity about the situation in Venezuela. Watch the video for the full interview.