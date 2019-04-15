Expert to talk in Bennington about emerald ash borer threat

A state expert will share information about the threat from the emerald ash borer, the invasive insect pest that is threatening the state's ash trees.

Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation forest health specialist Mike Parisio will hold a May 10 presentation at Bennington College's Center for Advancement of Public Action.

The Bennington Banner reports the presentation will provide an overview of the basic biology of the emerald ash borer and its history in North America and information on Vermont's response to managing the pest.

The pest, which is native to Asia, was first found in Michigan in 2002. Infestations have been detected in at least 30 states and three Canadian provinces.

It was first discovered in Vermont last year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)