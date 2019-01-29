Experts: Beware hacked public Wi-Fi hot spots

Free internet access can be found in many public places. At Boston Common Park it's named after a favorite New England expression: Wicked Free Wi-Fi. But cybersecurity expert Steve Walker showed CBS News how easy it is for a hacker to use it and steal personal data.

"I can see all the different networks out there, all the different clients," Walker said. "And which one do I want to look like?"

Walker created his own imposter version with a laptop and a small device anyone can buy online.

"It didn't take long at all," he said.

Anyone closer to his signal than the one the city is blasting out will only see the fake "Wicked Free Wi-Fi" option. And if your device connected to the real system in the past, it could even automatically join this rogue Wi-Fi network.

For Walker's fake Wi-Fi, he created two phishing links to Facebook and Gmail. Once you're connected to the imposter Wi-Fi, Walker knows your every online move, including passwords.

This vulnerability can be exposed through any free and open Wi-Fi like at coffee shops, stores, airports, hotels-- anywhere.

"There's always a risk when you join any type of public Wi-Fi," said Peter Tran, a cyber defense expert.

If you do join, Tran recommends turning off any file-sharing apps. For iPhone users, that means Airdrop.

"If you're going to be on public Wi-Fi, make sure you're not working with sensitive data," Tran advised.

Tran's advice-- if you don't have to get on public Wi-Fi, don't.