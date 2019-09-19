Experts: Book holiday travel now

Summer is still in progress, but now is the time to start planning your holiday travel. When it comes to holiday travel, AAA says the time to book is fast approaching.

"The best time to buy your flights are going to be starting September 25 and booking by the end of October," AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said. "That's because that time frame is going to give you the most options in terms of flights and some of the best deals that are going to be out there."

Casselano says booking now will give you even more options, but that will come at a cost.

"They may be slightly more expensive. Maybe $20, $50 more expensive than if you wait," Casselano said.

On the flip side, experts caution that procrastinators who hold out for bargains may have a tough time finding a flight that works for them. AAA also recommends getting help with your flight from a travel agent and purchasing flight insurance, especially when booking 25-60 days in advance.

"You don't know what can potentially happen. Life can throw a lot of wrenches in plans," Casselano said.

And another reason to book early? AAA expects more than 150 million people to be on the roads and in the air during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.