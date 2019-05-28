Experts: Domestic violence survivors suffer mental trauma for years

One in four women experiences some form of domestic violence and survivors are often left dealing with the trauma years later.

"When I was seven months pregnant, he did push me during an argument. I called a cousin back home in Georgia and he encouraged me to leave," Dee Griffin said.

Longtime TV anchor Dee Griffin left an abusive marriage nearly eight years ago but still suffers from the trauma of domestic violence today.

"I saw a couple arguing in a parking lot last week and it brought back memories," she said.

Psychotherapist Ayonna Johnson says that is not uncommon.

"So, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a disorder that is caused by a traumatic event that someone survives," Johnson said.

She says that one can see, hear, smell and even feel from touch something that can trigger memories of violence experiences.

"Many studies have shown that there are mental health effects as the result of intimate partner violence, such as clinical depression as a result of feelings of hopelessness, anxiety, isolation, extreme distrust, suicidal ideation and even attempts," Johnson said.

To work through these long-term effects, both Griffin and Johnson say survivors must first acknowledge they need help.

"By telling my truth, I help others," Griffin said, "but I continue to help myself and realize it was not my fault."