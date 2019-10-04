Experts caution many towns subject to Norwich-like scam

After this week's revelation that the town of Norwich was scammed out of a-quarter-million in taxpayer dollars, there are questions about digital security in other towns across the state.

The FBI and United States Attorney's office are investigating an internet scam in Norwich that bled the town of nearly $250,000. While more details of the cyberscam are expected to be released in the coming days, town officials Thursday said that money transfers were made in response to fraudulent email that appeared to be coming from the town manager.

Larger towns and cities in Vermont normally have a dedicated IT departments to protect online assets, but state officials say in some smaller towns there isn't always a system of checks and balances within the town's framework.

"If you have someone that is in charge of writing the check and sending out the check, maybe you need a system where it has to go to someone's supervisor before the check is sent out to verify that this check is correct," said Vt. Agency of Digital Services Secretary John Quinn.

A rash of embezzlement cases in recent years across Vermont involved towns where only a small number of employees had the keys to the checkbook.

Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser says that while his city has an IT employee, he sympathizes with smaller towns and the strain investing in tech can put on budgets. "You probably can try to understand the best practices and have an outside consultant analyze your systems and make sure that you are doing all you can and staying up," he said.

Experts say municipal leaders and all employees need to be aware of their online activity. They say always use caution when responding to emails, phone calls and even letters.

But no matter the size, Quinn and others say hackers and scammers don't discriminate between smaller and larger towns and that in an ever-changing technological landscape, it's better to be safe than sorry. "Whether it's an email to respond to, someone asking for information, a phone scam, it's always better to err on the side of caution and have someone look at it," he said.

Tech experts say that its important for everyone to learn the signs of fake emails, websites and potential scams.

