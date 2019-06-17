Experts disagree on value of new NY mug shot ban

New York as of this spring now bans the state police from releasing mug shots and booking information. The ban was intended to undermine websites from profiting from so-called "internet shaming." But not all police agencies say they agree with the new ban.

In most cases the new ban prohibits state agencies, like the New York State Police, from releasing mug shots or arrest information to anyone, including the media or crime victims. Governor Cuomo says it is an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy of the accused.

College of St. Rose journalism professor Cailin Brown says part of the problem is that original reporting is often not followed up. "Individuals are later innocent or not guilty of something they have been accused of, and when that happens journalism has done them a disservice," she said.

The new law doesn't apply to local authorities like municipal police or county sheriffs. "We're continuing to look at it at a case-by-case basis," said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.

But that ability for law enforcement agencies to pick what they release is a problem for Keith Kobland, a journalism professor at Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications. "I'm not sure they should be the ones to make the final decision," Koband said.

He says posting mug shots is important to keep the community informed and that blocking the practice is a violation of the First Amendment guaranteeing a free press. He also says it's the community's tax dollars paying for the investigation and they deserve to know where their dollars are being spent. "Police activity is a function of the government, and if that's the case in a world of transparency, these types of things have to be made public," he said.

Back in Clinton County, Sheriff Favro says sometimes investigations call for public input and it's important to be open with them regarding the case. "I think that's important. If I'm going to preach partnership with my community then I need to be a partner," he said.

Sheriff Favro says if it is the ultimate goal to take down those internet shaming websites, then the law should go after those who run those websites, not withhold mug shots from the public.