Experts discuss water safety tips in light of recent tragedy

Local experts say there are several common mistakes and misconceptions regarding life jacket use.

A two-year-old is in critical condition this morning after a near drowning at a home in central Lincoln.

Ben Schott, a certified kayak and canoe instructor, says having your life jacket with you but not on you can cost you your life. He says once you fall into the water, it’s too late.

“Most of them are designed to be put on and worn before you get in the craft because they can be difficult to put on if you're in a submerged environment. So if you fall out of your boat, most of the life jackets that are sold today are difficult to put back on,” said Schott.

Another mistake is not securing your flotation device properly.

“They'll wear the life jacket really high up or its super loose. If you can pull the life jacket over your head, that means that when you fall in the water, the life jackets going to ride up and it's not really doing its job and it might even tangle you up a bit,” he explained.

Schott says it’s not a guarantee that wearing a life jacket will save your life but it does add 16 to 20 pounds of extra weight to keep you above water longer. That can make it easier for you to breathe and allow you to preserve your energy.

According to Schott, wearing a life jacket is just as essential on the water as seat belts are on the road. Colchester Police Harbor Masters Sergeant Mike Akerlind agrees.

“Life jackets are great tools and life jackets save lives. We tell people that every day, but just like a seat belt in your car, they only work if you're wearing them,” Akerlind said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Vermont law requires anyone on a personal watercraft and children younger than 12 to wear a life jacket. If you’re caught without one, it could cost you up to $84.