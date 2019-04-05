Experts say Bernie Sanders needs to reach more black voters

Senator Bernie Sanders is the current frontrunner in a crowded field of democratic nominees for President. But experts say he'll have to improve his performance with black voters if he wants to become the nominee.

Overall in 2016, Sanders lost black voters to Hilary Clinton by an average of nearly 57 percentage points in states where there were exit polls.

So far this time, he's made changes like naming black leaders to prominent roles within his campaign and making a specific push to address issues of concern to African American voters.