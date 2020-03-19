Experts say fuel supply is strong

As more people are spending more time at home, we wanted to know if that could impact the supply and delivery of fuel oil and propane. Our Adam Sullivan tracked down a fuel delivery driver in the Upper Valley to find out.

For at least one company, the demand has increased, likely due to panic over the coronavirus outbreak. But according to industry experts, homeowners have nothing to worry about when it comes to heating fuel.

It's business as usual for Greene's Oil and Propane. Charles Blankenship is making an oil delivery to a home in Hartford. On a busy day, he delivers upward of 3,000 gallons. And he says recently, it's been busier than normal.

"Actually it has been busier," Blankenship said. "Probably people worried about running out but there is no way. We've got more fuel than we know what to do with."

Blankenship has been in the industry delivering both oil and natural gas for decades. He says the current coronavirus outbreak will not stop the deliveries from coming.

"We export more than we import, so, I mean, they make it up in Canada every day," Blankenship said.

Suzi Smith lives right next door.

"The nice thing is we are going into spring and hopefully warmer weather. But we do use propane for all of our appliances, too," Smith said.

And while she says she not worried about her heating supply, the bare shelves at the supermarket do give her pause.

"I'm just worried about everybody, especially the elderly. The people who are shut up in their houses and can't get out. The quarantine. I'm worried about food supply and toilet paper for everybody," she said. "I think people just need to be conscious that there is more than just their family. It's a community. And as a community, we will overcome this."

As we have reported, the truck driver shortage is affecting the home heating industry, as well. But that obviously has been an ongoing issue that started well before the coronavirus crisis.