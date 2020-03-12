Experts say surface cleaning an easy way to stay safe

Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and spray are flying off the shelves as the coronavirus fears spread. But is giving everything a thorough once-over with your favorite cleaning product really going to prevent you from getting sick?

Coronavirus can live on a surface, any surface, for hours if not days if not properly cleaned.

Karen Derusha at the Clinton County Health Department says the easiest way to stay safe is to clean everything. "A hard surface like a desktop, a table, but also things like doorknobs, anything -- a railing might be touched often," she said.

She says while there have been no confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted through contact with a surface -- as opposed to airborne droplets -- that's how a lot of germs spread. "So COVID-19 may be able to spread that way as well," Derusha said. "So you want to make sure the surfaces are being cleaned and that the virus, whatever the virus is, is being wiped away."

It's advice that folks who come into contact with lots of people, like Uber driver Casey Allen, are taking to heart. He says he has watched as the rideshare company has changed its cleanliness standards following the outbreak. "Use Lysol wipes, use more disinfectant, pretty much don't shake hands at all, that's a big no no," Allen said.

Allen says he thinks twice when he hears someone coughing in his back seat. but it's not going to stop him from driving for the extra cash. "Unless it got really bad in the area, I don't think I would stop ubering," he said.

Cleaning is definitely on the mind of Clinton County Public Transit officials. Before riders even step on the bus, they can see signage on preventing the spread of grms.

And CCPT bus drivers like James Bosley are wiping down everything. "Throughout the day the drivers are wiping the surfaces down," he said.

The county and the state are taking the rapid spread of the coronavirus very seriously -- not to scare you, but to prepare you.

