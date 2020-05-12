Many hiking trails remain closed for mud season

If the pandemic didn't ruin your outdoor plans, mud season might. Hiking on many trails remains off limits until Memorial Day.

Officials with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation are asking Vermonters to be aware of problem spots and closed trails and avoid them.

They're also asking people going outside to adhere to social distancing and don't gather in groups of more than 10. If you see a lot of people on the same trail, go somewhere else.

The Green Mountain Club is asking hikers to avoid hiking on the Long Trail and Appalachian Trail until further notice. All shelters and facilities are closed.

click here for more information on mud season and trail closures.

