Experts say vaping encourages youth smoking

We've told you before about the negative impacts of e-cigarettes, yet people are still picking them up and may be unaware of the consequences. So the Vermont Health Department is warning parents.

They say e-cigs and other vaping devices might be safer than cigarettes, but that does not make them safe. In fact, they say adolescents who start vaping are four times more likely to try cigarettes and three times more likely to pick up smoking than kids who never vaped.

"Many youths really think that they don't want to smoke but they may not realize that by the very fact that starting to vape they may end up smoking," said Rhonda Williams of the Vermont Department of Health.

They also worry that kids who vape may also be using other substances like marijuana.

If you want to quit smoking you can get free help at 802quits.org.