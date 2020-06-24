Experts see decrease in Vermont tick population after first survey

With summer in full swing, you may have noticed more ticks this year.

But what determines how bad a season will be?

Experts say there's a wide variety of factors involved including rainfall, temperature and one of the most important, snowfall.

This past year Vermont saw a dip in snowfall and a relatively mild winter, meaning, according to experts, less of a chance of a booming tick population.

So far, after one tick survey done this year in Vermont there is a 30 percent decrease in the population compared to last year.

Patti Casey from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture says that people need to be aware of ways to protect themselves from illnesses like Lyme Disease.

"We recommend throwing your clothes in the dryer when you come inside for 20 minutes that will kill the ticks that are on there and while that is happening hop in the shower and rinse off and that will wash off any ticks you have on you," said Casey.

Other methods of keeping ticks off you can include insect repellent, tucking your pants into your socks, wearing long pants and having your lawn treated for the pests.

