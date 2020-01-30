Ecologists talk conservation ahead of World Wetlands Day

Experts say Vermont's wetlands are disappearing and with World Wetlands Day this weekend, they're highlighting why they're so important.

WCAX went to the Colchester Bog to talk with state ecologists who say it's critical we maintain wetlands to protect Vermont's environment.

They say wetlands play an important role in mitigating climate change. That's because wetlands store carbon since the moisture dramatically slows down the decomposition process.

So as vegetation dies, it gets stuck in the mud and the organic material builds up rather than releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

"Plants act like filtration systems to capture sediments, pollutants, nutrients like phosphorus and help to hold them back before going into other waterways," said Tina Heath from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Heath says because wetlands are the interface where the land and water meet, they are also great for flood storage and can help slow down flooded waters.

State ecologists meet with landowners and municipalities to introduce them to the more obscure landscapes they may not realize should be preserved. State officials say Vermont is a special place where you can find multiple types of wetlands in your backyard or just down the road.

"I think what's really interesting about Vermont, especially with all the different geology and the mountains and the Champlain Valley, is we have a very unique and diverse amount of wetland types. We have fens, we have bogs, we have little itty bitty wetlands, vernal pools where salamanders and frogs reproduce, and then there's just big open marshes like LaPlatte," said Brock Freyer with the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Vermont's wetland rules identify spots like the LaPlatte River Wetlands in Shelburne and the Colchester Bog to keep people from damaging the land.

Heath says the state has lost 35 percent of its wetlands. Most of it came before 1980 because of drudging associated with agriculture and residential developments.

Ecologists say the wetlands that receive the most protection are considered exceptional or irreplaceable. The rules prohibit development on or near the land, plus activities like driving, cycling, camping, or hunting.

World Wetlands Day is this Sunday and the Agency of Natural Resources will be at the Statehouse offering more information and resources on conservation.

