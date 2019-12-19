Experts warn about dangerous knockoff toys online

Many parents are going online to find last-minute holiday gifts for kids. But CBS News paid for testing at a lab that found some of those toys could be dangerous.

Aaron Muderick, the founder of "Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty," says in a business dedicated to fun, dealing with apparent knockoffs sold online is anything but.

"It's sort of like a game of whack a mole," he said. "You hit one down and another comes right back up."

Muderick says after he put his products up for sale on Amazon back in 2010, similar products quickly followed. Muderick says it makes him angry.

"Every single one of our unique products goes through a litany of safety testing," he said.

His biggest concern right now: cheaper versions of his magnetic putty that use magnets that don't meet U.S. safety standards.

Safety experts use a tube to check if pieces are small enough to create a choking hazard. While Muderick's magnets are too big to fit inside, a magnet from a product purchased online fits right in.

"Small magnets can, if they're swallowed, they can really just cause a lot of problems in a child's digestive system," said Rebecca Mond of the Toy Association.

CBS News purchased four products from third-party sellers through Amazon and had them tested at an accredited lab. According to that lab, all four samples failed safety tests. A wooden jigsaw puzzle, marketed for kids as young as 1, included small objects that could be a choking hazard. Trucks broke during testing exposing sharp points. Flashing LED rings separated exposing the battery component. And the magnetic putty, once advertised as "Amazon's Choice" contained a hazardous magnet, stronger than what U.S. safety standards allow.

In a statement, Amazon wrote, "Safety is a top priority. We require all products offered in our store to comply with applicable laws and regulations and have developed industry-leading tools to prevent unsafe... products... in our stores." They say that, "When a concern arises, they move quickly to protect customers and work directly with sellers, brands, and government agencies."

The Toy Association says parents shopping online should look for reputable sellers they know.

"Dig into the product listing a little bit deeper," Mond advised. "Look at the reviews, look at the product description for typos, grammatical errors."

CBS News tried contacting the four companies who listed the toys they tested but only heard back from the company that sold the toy trucks. It said its products meet "safety standards" and passed U.S. safety tests from a lab in China, but it did not test for all the defects found by the lab CBS used.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is investigating the products in question.