Experts warn of 'catastrophic injuries' at trampoline parks

Trampoline parks are packed on weekends with kids jumping.

David Chazen represents more than a dozen people injured at parks in New Jersey.

In one case, a father unknowingly caused what's known as a double bounce.

"The force of the trampoline coming up after the father's hop across broke the 4-year-old's femur," Chazen explained.

Gymnastics coach Don McPherson has been an expert witness in more than 200 plaintiffs' cases against trampoline parks.

Don McPherson: Broken necks, broken backs, dislocated and open fractured elbows.

Reporter: These are injuries seem like military-grade?

Don McPherson: They're all catastrophic injuries.

McPherson says the danger lies in the design. Several trampolines are connected with steel cables of chain links under thin padding. As people jump, waves of energy are generated in all directions, which can cause those double bounces that can end in high impact collisions.

Emergency room visits from trampoline park injuries shot up from 2,500 in 2013 to almost 18,000 in 2017. Injuries that can lead to death.

At his peak, Ric Sweze was a world-class gymnast.

"Other than his children and me, what mattered most to his life was his gymnastics," said Nick Scandalios, Sweze's husband.

That changed in 2017 when Sweze visited a trampoline park in Virginia with Scandalios and their twins.

Scandalios says Sweze was jumping on the trampoline when he came down wrong on his foot, stumbled and hit his head against a thinly padded wall.

Nick Scandalios: The C2 vertebra cracked, constricted his airway and his blood flow, paralyzed him. He was over 90 percent brain dead.

Reporter: Within three minutes you lost the love of your life.

Nick Scandalios: (Crying) Yup. I watched the lights go out in his eyes.

In response to the deaths and injuries, the International Association of Trampoline Parks told CBS News, "There are parks that do not adhere to industry technical standards, and do not operate with safety at the forefront of their agendas."

The group will launch an initiative this summer to require third-party inspections to ensure the safest experience possible.