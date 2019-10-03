Experts warn of moose on the run after one takes a dip in N.H. pool

A moose was caught on camera taking a dip in a New Hampshire swimming pool.

State biologists and local conservation officers put a set of wooden steps in the pool and coaxed him out.

Experts say moose breeding season is starting to ramp up and "bulls are on the move looking for mates."

"This is the time of year when most will get a little more aggressive and people really need-- they need to be cautious she around but this time of year it's even more dangerous. I wouldn't be a bit surprised if we see him again somewhere," said Col. Kevin Jordan with N.H. Fish and Game.

This may not be the last time we see this guy.

One of his antlers points down, making it easier to recognize him.

We're told he was already see in Concord, Allenstown and Hooksett.

During those visits, he apparently approached people, walked on the highway and nearly climbed up on a car at a dog park.