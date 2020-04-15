Experts warn of security issues with Zoom video platform

Zoom is just one of many teleconferencing platforms, but it's the one that's gained the most popularity and criticism in the wake of coronavirus. Now, some local experts are saying people and companies may want to step away from the platform.

What's now known as Zoombombing is sometimes like a prank, people enter Zoom chats and put up image like pornographic image. Other times, it's more malicious like racist slurs and misogynistic outbursts.

Serious security issues have plagued Vermont's legislative sessions and school systems on at least two occasions, once when a malicious actor displayed porn in a Vermont Senate Agricultural Committee meeting, and once when another interrupted a Burlington School District meeting. Both incidents happened after members shared the Zoom links publicly.

Zoom's generous free-use program has drawn 20 times more daily users, shooting from 10 million to 200 million.

