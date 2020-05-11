Expiring alcoholic beverages put to good use

There's a glut of expiring draft beer, kombucha and cider around Vermont because restaurants and bars shut down during the pandemic.

But instead of all of those kegs going to waste, Vermont brewers, spirit-makers and cideries teamed up with Farrell Distributing to spin off the alcohol from those kegs to make hand sanitizer. The alcohol is being separated from the beverages to make sure Vermonters have access to it. In mid-March, when the shutdown began, there was about 70,000 gallons of beer that was untapped and worthless after 45 days.

"We were gearing up for a busy winter and all the folks on the slopes that like a nice apres beverage -- some are out there doing their thing with curbside and takeout and it's successful for some aren't and it's very worrisome, said Ryan Chaffin with Farrell Distributing.

Chaffin says selling sanitizer made from booze that would have gone to waste will help those businesses. You can buy it at Barr Hill or at bars and restaurants.

Chaffin produced a short film about the effort called a spirited response. You can see it this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on Channel 3's "You Can Quote Me" along with the entire interview, or click here.

