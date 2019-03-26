Exploring UVM's Public Philosophy Week

Philosophy is the study of the nature of knowledge, reality and our existence. Most who study it take might take a course of two in college, but now there's a push to get philosophy out of the classroom and into the public sphere.

That's where the University of Vermont's UVM's Public Philosophy Week comes in. There are more than 50 public conversations scheduled this week on topics like death and dying, animal ethics, and the philosophy of brewing beer. And those talks are statewide in places like Peacham, Greensboro, Bennington, Newport, Poultney, and Northfield Falls.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Tyler Doggett, a philosophy professor at UVM about the ideas behind the event.

