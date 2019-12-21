Explosive device detonated in Rutland City

Police in Rutland City say an explosive device was detonated outside an apartment on Park Avenue late Friday night.

There were 2 residents inside the apartment at the time of the explosion and neither were injured. There was damage to the outside of the apartment due to the explosion.

Detectives from Rutland City Police, Vermont State Police Fire Investigations and Explosive investigations responded to the scene. Evidence was collected and will be forward to the forensic laboratory for further analysis.

The investigation is ongoing and the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations asks anyone who may have any information related to this incident or who may have seen/heard anything suspicious in the area to please call Det. Rosario at the Rutland City Police Department 773-1816.