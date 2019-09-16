Extradition of Burlington shooting suspect stalled in Georgia

A Burlington man charged with attempted murder still awaits extradition to Vermont after being arrested in Georgia back in July.

Alfred Wisher

Investigators say Alfred Wisher, 37, shot a man outside a Clarke Street apartment in March. The victim, Khyann Jones, 28, was rushed to the UVM Medical Center in critical condition. He survived the shooting.

Back in March court documents revealed witnesses told police that Wisher went to Jones' home looking for his girlfriend. She told police she was in the process of breaking up with Wisher because he was cheating on her. Witnesses say when Jones made a comment about Wisher being at another girl's house, Wisher shot Jones.

Wisher went to Georgia because of loose family connections. Police say he lived under an alias and was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls and local police in Savannah. He remains behind bars as he is also facing multiple charges in Georgria.

The Chittenden County States attorneys office is waiting on the District attorney office in Georgia. The lead detective on the case in Burlington says he wants to get Wisher back to Vermont soon.

"Currently they are addressing the issue of extraditing him back to Vermont but he is also facing charges down there for some violent crimes as well. The crime here in Vermont is the most serious crime that he is facing. We are eager to get him up here to hold him accountable for what he did," said Burlington Police Det. Michael Beliveau.

Officials with the Chatham County DA's office in Georgia did not return calls seeking comment.

As of right now its still unclear the timetable of Wisher's return to Vermont. Even though he was arrested almost two months ago.

Authorities say Khyann Jones, the victim in the Burlington shooting, is out of the hospital and continues to recover.

