Extreme cold poses problems for ski areas on busy MLK weekend

Martin Luther King weekend is one of the busiest weekends for ski resorts, and while the weekend storm came at the perfect time, the frigid temperatures caused problems at some areas.

Some people walked through the parking while others ran on a dangerously cold day at the mountain.

"We read the snow report in the morning and it said that the lifts were temporarily closed," said Scott Barnes of West Hartford, Conn. But the family decided that they would venture north to Mount Snow anyway.

"It's pretty cold out yes. We haven't skied that many runs and we already went inside to get warm."

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You going make mom and dad buy you some hot chocolate?

Sophie Barnes: Yeah.

Only the beginner lift in West Dover was open to skiers and riders. The wind chill at the top was just too dangerous. Other resorts, like Jay Peak, closed entirely.

Mount Snow officials say while the fresh snow means conditions mid-week will be stellar, they acknowledge it wasn't exactly an ideal day on the mountain. And they say the parking lots were much more crowded.

"We offer a snow guarantee every day of our season, so if you come out and don't like the skiing, just head into guest services and they will take care of you," said the resort's Jamie Storrs.

In the Upper Valley, Whaleback's one lift to the top was turning. Those who were making turns said the conditions on the ground were great.

"Can't really feel my nose. Cheeks are starting to go, but worth getting in a few runs," said Cat Mezes of Conn.

"Oh yeah, it's cold. It's two runs and a beer, two runs and a beer. That's it," said Patrick Voelker of Waterford, Conn.

And whether it is a smaller mountain like Whaleback, or a larger report like Mount Snow, officials say the weekend storm is making sure that all the trails are open, and more snow is on the way.

Some skiers weren't even able to make it to the slopes. Heavy snow meant bumper to bumper traffic on the Mountain Road up to Stowe Sunday. And Vermont State Police say slick roads temporarily closed the road up to Jay Peak.