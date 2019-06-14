Extreme sports on tap in Killington this weekend

It's skateboarding taken to the extreme at Killington Mountain.

Over the next three days, skateboarders and luge riders will be soaring down the East Mountain Road at speeds in excess of 70 mph.

About 60 riders are taking part in the IDF World Cup event.

The public is welcome to attend the races. General parking is at the Skyship gondola off Route 4.

"Today is practice, tomorrow is qualifying and Sunday is racing. There will be a spectator specific shuttle all day Sunday. Tomorrow, you can just get in any one of the rider shuttles and we will drop you off anywhere you need to go," said Mike Girard of the Killington IDF World Cup.

The race is one of 16 events on the World Cup circuit this year. It's the only one in North America. Riders hail from 12 countries. Click here for more details.