F-35s make unplanned landing at Burlington airport

Four F-35 fighter jets have made an unplanned landing at the Burlington International Airport due to weather and refueling issues.

Vermont Air National Guard officials say the jets landed at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. They were on their way to an overseas mission when they were forced to change plans.

Guard officials in a statement said the jets are not attached to the Vermont Air National Guard or 158th Fighter Wing and that their departure is being coordinated for a later time. They also said the jets will not be available for public viewing for security reasons.

F-35 jets are expected to be based at the airport in September.

