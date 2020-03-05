F-35 night training underway this week

It might be a bit noisy in the night skies over South Burlington and Winooski over the next week as the Vermont Air National Guard conducts night flying operations. Our Kiernan Brisson checked out the noise levels Thursday evening.

Guard officials say the training is crucial during the transitional period moving to the F-35's. It's supposed to help pilots maintain "tactical proficiency" with the jets at night, just as they have trained flying them during the daytime.

There are now seven F-35s on base and that number is supposed to grow to 20 by this summer.

Officials say the night operations will conclude by 8 p.m. each night and end on March 12.

