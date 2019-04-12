F-35 opponents to host info sessions

A group opposed to basing the Air Force's F-35 fighter jet in Burlington is hosting forums to spread its message.

Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont will meet at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Burlington Friday night at 7 p.m. Two more events are Saturday in Middlebury and Waterbury.

The group opposes basing the jets at the Vermont Air National Guard base they claim they could someday carry nuclear weapons. The Air Force says the jets coming to Vermont are not currently capable of that.

Defense analyst Pierre Sprey says the Air Force has nuclear bombs that now fit smaller jets. "This one is a basically completely new redesign shrunk down to fit into the bomb bay of the F-35. That makes the F-35 a very specialized nuclear bomber," he said.

The jets are scheduled to begin arriving in Vermont in September.

