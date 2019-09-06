F-35 protestors march in Burlington

Protestors who want to stop the F-35 from landing in Burlington took to the streets of Burlington Friday.

A number of protestors gathered late Friday outside Senator Bernie Sanders' office at the top of Church Street. They then moved over to Main Street to protest outside of Senator Patrick Leahy's office, and are set to also make a stop at City Hall to let Mayor Miro Weinberger know how they feel.

All three politicians are on the record supporting the Vermont National Guard's mission, including their use of the F-35.