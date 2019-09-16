F-35s coming to Vermont this week

The F-35 fighter jets are coming to Burlington this week according to Burlington International Airport officials.

Airport's director of aviation Gene Richards says it's still unclear which day the jets will land. Guard officials have said they will come arrive in stages over several days.

The next-generation fighter jet has been a long time coming and have faced a number of hurdles to get here. The Vermont Guard has come under fire over noise and safety fears surrounding the fighter jets, which are considered much louder than the F-16s they are replacing.

Several protestors were arrested just last week at Senator Patrick Leahy's office over the jets.

The F-35 is touted as the future of combat aviation -- virtually invisible to enemy radar. It combines those stealth capabilities with supersonic speed. It's the most expensive weapons program in history. Each jet costs more than $89 million.

The Vermont Guard is expected to spend a total of $160 million upgrading facilities for the jets.