F-35's to land in Burlington

After nearly a decade, the F-35 fighter jets land at the Burlington International Airport Thursday.

The first two fighter jets are flying in from Florida, but they don't come without controversy.

Opponents have protested over the years, calling the jets too loud and dangerous.

The Adjutant General of the National Guard is trying to ease some of your concerns with a PSA on Facebook -- and he congratulates the airmen.

