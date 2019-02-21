FBI arrests Windsor County man in underage sex sting

A Windsor County man faces charges of attempting to arrange sex with a 12-year-old girl over the internet.

Federal authorities say John Curley, 48, of Chester, was arrested Tuesday in Fort Ann, New York. They say he traveled there to meet someone he thought was a 12-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover investigator.

FBI officials say Curley arranged the meeting on Skout, an adult social networking service.

He has been charged with traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of meeting a minor for sex. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

A judge Wednesday ordered him to be held until his next court appearance.