FBI raids Montpelier apartment with narcotics history

Federal and local authorities raided an apartment building in Montpelier Wednesday.

City Police Chief Tony Facos says his department responded to assist federal agents. FBI agents and Vermont State Police troopers were also seen inside the residence on Berlin Street.

An FBI spokeswoman says there's on ongoing investigation and further details are not available.

"There was an execution of a federal search warrant and that the Montpelier Police Department is simply assisting the FBI in this investigation and supporting them in that. That's all I can say at this time," Facos said.

He says his department has responded to the same residence for narcotics in recent years.