FEMA approves $1M for Colchester storm damage

The federal government is giving Colchester more than $1 million for storm damage from last year.

FEMA is giving the town $1,153,409 for damages to the Colchester Causeway and bike path.

Last May, severe weather and floods destroyed part of the path which is built into Lake Champlain.

The money comes from FEMA's public assistance grant program which reimburses communities for disaster response.

There are still about $350,000 in costs to cover which will come from other sources.

FEMA has given about $3 million to Vermont from that May storm.