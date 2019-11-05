FEMA team to assess Halloween storm damage in Vermont

A FEMA team will be in Vermont Tuesday, assessing the damage from the Halloween storm.

Vermont officials have estimated about $3 million in damages.

To qualify for federal money, Vermont must show at least $1 million in response and public infrastructure costs.

Individual counties have their own requirements.

Teams from the state and FEMA will visit Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties starting Tuesday.

FEMA must verify the damage before Governor Phil Scott can request a disaster declaration.