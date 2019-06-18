FEMA to pay for April flood damage

Vermont is getting disaster funds for six counties damaged by April floods.

President Trump's disaster declaration covers Bennington, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties. Bethel was one of the hardest hit communities.

Of the 88 miles of roads in Bethel, 35 different areas were damaged due to spring flooding at a cost of roughly $1.5 million dollars. But because of the federal disaster declaration, taxpayers in this town, will not end up footing most of that bill.

"We were hoping for that," said Bethel Town Manager Greg Maggard, looking over a map that pinpoints the damage. He says everyone in the community benefits from a disaster declaration. "This work would have had to be done anyway. We can't leave the roads in the condition that they are in. So it is huge."

Windsor County was one of six counties in Vermont that received significant damage to roads and bridges during an April storm. FEMA officials toured the aftermath and Governor Phil Scott formally requested the disaster declaration, which was recently granted by President Trump.

"We are talking about rural communities with limited highway maintenance budgets," said Erica Bornemann with Vt. Emergency Management.

The damage in Bethel was triple the town's yearly road maintenance budget. The disaster declaration allows communities to receive a 75 percent federal reimbursement. "The worst damage was very hyper-localized. One of the communities was Bethel, one of the other communities is Pittsford," Bornemann said.

Early estimates across the state total roughly $4 million in damage which will be paid for through the Federal Highway Program and FEMA funds. But Bornemann says the amount could increase. "What actually gets submitted to FEMA could be much more because we are actually building back in a more resilient manner," she said.

In Bethel, the town has taken out a loan to make temporary repairs. "If we didn't get the declaration, the taxpayer would have to pay for it. I mean the roads have to be passable. The roads have to be safe for people," Maggard said.

The repair projects in Bethel are currently out to bid and construction will be complete by the end of the summer.

A series of meetings will be taking place around the state next week for municipalities to receive guidance on the application process. Anyone seeking aid must attend one of the briefings:

-Monday, June 24, 2019 at NVDA office, 36 Eastern Avenue, Suite 1, St. Johnsbury, starting at 10 am.

-Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Bethel Town Hall, 318 Main Street, Bethel, starting at 10 am.

-Thursday, June 27, 2019 at VTrans District 3 office, 61 Valley View, Mendon, starting at 10 am.

-Friday, June 28, 2019 at SEOC 2nd floor (bring photo ID), 45 State Drive, Waterbury starting at 10 am.